Marcus Rashford Provides Injury Update Just Days Before England's FIFA World Cup Opener

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Marcus Rashford has given England fans an update on his current injury situation just days before England's opening game of the 2018 World Cup against Tunisia.

The forward put in a stellar performance during England's final preparation game against Costa Rica - scoring a stunning goal from 30 yards out and causing havoc amongst the visiting defence throughout the match - and was tipped by many to start in England's opening game of the tournament.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Unfortunately, reports began to surface as the Three Lions landed in Russia claiming that the Manchester United forward had picked up a knock in England's final training session before boarding the plane.


The extent to the injury was unknown with England fans holding their breathe as they awaited an update. However, they will now be able to breathe a little easier as the forward took to Twitter to provide an update on his current injury status. 

In a tweet he wrote: "Thanks for the messages I've been getting. Picked up a slight niggle but nothing to worry about #ThreeLions."

This news will be music to the ears of England fans who will be hoping Rashford can repeat the kind of form he has shown recently when it really matters during the tournament. The squad landed in Russia on Tuesday, and their preparations continue as they get ready to take on Tunisia on Monday night in their first game of the 2018 World Cup.

Fans will now be hoping for no more injury scares and will be bracing themselves for what promises to be an exciting tournament for Gareth Southgate's side.

