Marcus Rashford Sits Out England's First Training Session in Russia Due to Knee Injury

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been forced to sit out England training on Wednesday after suffering a minor knee injury during a session a day before.

Rashford, who impressed in the final World Cup warm-up friendly against Costa Rica last week, took a knock to his knee during a practice match at St George's Park on Tuesday.

The England squad later departed for their World Cup base in Russia, with Rashford seemingly still feeling the effects of the injury.

The Guardian has reported that the 20-year-old will now be assessed as England look ahead to their opening game against Tunisia on Monday, just five days away.

Rashford is currently the only injury worry in the England squad, which is one of the youngest at the tournament with an average age of 26. Only France (25.6) and Nigeria (25.5) are younger.

The United fan favourite was his club's most used player during the 2017/18 season, featuring in a total of 52 games in all competitions for Jose Mourinho - scoring 13 goals and adding 9 assists. He only started 26 of those games, however, and should still be fresh enough to make an impact in Russia, if fit. 

After facing Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday, England will meet World Cup newcomers Panama in Nizhny Novgorod six days later, before a tie with Belgium in Kaliningrad on the 28th June which is expected to decide which country wins Group G. Rashford will hope to add to his tally of 19 international caps, three goals and two assists.

