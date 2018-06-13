Milan Forced to Hold Off On Max Meyer Deal While Hoffenheim Commence Talks With Midfielder

The future of Schalke wantaway Max Meyer is still in doubt. Though the midfielder has refused to extend his stay at his current side, meaning he's free to talk to any clubs about a potential move, there are still no concrete offers for now. However, Hoffenheim and Milan could soon pounce.

Meyer is certainly a class act, and there is definite interest in the 22-year-old regarding his future - most notably from Milan, Hoffenheim and clubs in England. While there has not yet been any solid offers for the German international, the summer is long and he has plenty of time to find a new club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to Alfredo Pedulla, this will all soon change. Hoffenheim, the most keen on Meyer, are believed to be ready to begin talks with the youngster over a move to Schalke's Bundesliga rivals.

Milan are also keen on the player, and have gone as far as contacting Meyer and his representatives in order to let them know of their interest. However, an official move for the midfielder won't begin until Gennaro Gattuso has returned from holiday after the World Cup, along with sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

This is believed to be because at this point, the club will know what kind of Financial Fair Play sanctions they will be facing, and can act accordingly.

Milan do fear the potential of Hoffenheim taking Meyer before they can begin talks with the player, and are also aware that there is interest in his services from England.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Premier League clubs are said to be lining up a move for Meyer, and the allure from the riches of the English top flight is hard to turn down.