'Nothing Serious': French Star Kylian Mbappé Gives Fans Update Following Injury Scare

During a routine training session before the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé went down under a challenge from teammate Adil Rami, subsequently receiving treatment for the injury.

Fortunately for French fans, L'Equipe reported that Mbappé's injury is reportedly not a serious as first feared, and he should be able to play in his side's game against Australia.

Mbappé took to Twitter himself to further reassure his supporters that the injury was nothing serious.

Je vais bien, c’est juste un coup donc ce n’est pas grave mais merci pour vos messages 😜



PS: Et laissez mon ami @Rami13officiel c’était pas méchant 😘 pic.twitter.com/sygabBFXSd — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 12, 2018

Mbappé wrote: "I'm fine, it is just a knock so it's nothing serious but thank you for your messages.

"PS: And let my friend Adil Rami off it was not nasty"

Rami had been subject to some abuse online after the challenge, with fans furious that Mbappé - who is expected to be a key player for France at the tournament this summer - could have been seriously injured.

France will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia, before meeting Peru and Denmark. On paper, their group, Group C, looks favourable for the French, and they will be hoping for a relatively straightforward group stage.

France's most recent match saw them draw 1-1 against the USA. Whilst he was disappointed with the overall result, Mbappé admitted that the performance was positive, telling ESPN: "This draw will serve us well -- it is encouraging.

“We wanted to win, of course, but we saw what we were missing from a match similar to a group stage encounter.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

“It will help us moving forward. We have a week to work.”

The 19-year-old has had a fantastic season for Paris Saint-Germain. He made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 16. His performances led to him winning the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Mbappé spent last season on loan from Monaco, but will join the Parisians for an overall fee of around €180m (around £158m).