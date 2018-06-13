'Nothing Serious': French Star Kylian Mbappé Gives Fans Update Following Injury Scare

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

During a routine training session before the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé went down under a challenge from teammate Adil Rami, subsequently receiving treatment for the injury.

Fortunately for French fans, L'Equipe reported that Mbappé's injury is reportedly not a serious as first feared, and he should be able to play in his side's game against Australia. 

Mbappé took to Twitter himself to further reassure his supporters that the injury was nothing serious. 

Mbappé wrote: "I'm fine, it is just a knock so it's nothing serious but thank you for your messages.

"PS: And let my friend Adil Rami off it was not nasty"

Rami had been subject to some abuse online after the challenge, with fans furious that Mbappé - who is expected to be a key player for France at the tournament this summer - could have been seriously injured. 

France will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia, before meeting Peru and Denmark. On paper, their group, Group C, looks favourable for the French, and they will be hoping for a relatively straightforward group stage.

France's most recent match saw them draw 1-1 against the USA. Whilst he was disappointed with the overall result, Mbappé admitted that the performance was positive, telling ESPN: "This draw will serve us well -- it is encouraging.

“We wanted to win, of course, but we saw what we were missing from a match similar to a group stage encounter.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

“It will help us moving forward. We have a week to work.”

The 19-year-old has had a fantastic season for Paris Saint-Germain. He made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 16. His performances led to him winning the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row.

Mbappé spent last season on loan from Monaco, but will join the Parisians for an overall fee of around €180m (around £158m).

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)