Spain Appoint Fernando Hierro as New Manager After Shock Julen Lopeteui Sacking

Spain have appointed former Real Madrid and national team captain Fernando Hierro as their new manager following the sudden dismissal of Julen Lopetegui the day before the start of the World Cup, two days before La Roja's opening game against Portugal.





RFEF president Luis Rubiales moved to sack Lopetegui after Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that he would be taking over from Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu this summer.

OFICIAL | Fernando Hierro asumirá el cargo de seleccionador nacional durante el Campeonato del Mundo de Rusia. https://t.co/g576TRpp3D — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018

And Hierro, who was already a director with RFEF, has been drafted in to take control of the team at short notice as a result. There was initial speculation that Albert Celades could be placed in charge for at least the opening game.





Hierro will face the media at a press conference on Wednesday evening, before leading his first training session and later take charge of his game on Friday.

The 50-year-old won three Champions League titles during his playing days with Real and represented Spain at World Cups in 1990, 1994, 1998 and 2002. In the latter, he was named in the All-Star team of the tournament, despite Spain's quarter final exit against South Korea.