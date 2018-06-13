Star Striker Provides Newcastle United Fans With Update On His Future Amidst Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Ayoze Perez has provided Newcastle fans with an update on his future at the club.

The Spaniard was a key reason why the Magpies were able to secure their Premier League survival last season and shoot up to a 10th place finish - finishing as the club's top goal scorer with eight goals and also managed to contribute five assists in 36 league appearances

Stu Forster/GettyImages

His impressive performances have attracted transfer speculating with reports linking both Napoli and Real Betis to the striker, however Newcastle fans will be able to sleep a little easier after Perez' latest comments.

Speaking with the Chronicle Live, Perez insisted he loves playing for Newcastle and that he hopes his side can build upon their positive end to last season under the guidance of Rafa Benitez. He said: "I am really happy to keep playing for this team.

“We had a great season and we ended it on a high with a great win against Chelsea. We showed we could do it against the big teams. In front of strong crowds we beat Manchester United and Arsenal too and they’re great results. It was unbelievable.

“It’s part of our game plan, we need the fans behind us like they have done and they were a huge part of it being a memorable season. The lap of appreciation was fantastic for us. Now we look to build on it next year.”

Newcastle fans will be delighted after hearing Perez' latest comments, and will be looking forward to hopefully seeing more of the striker at St James' Park in the future

