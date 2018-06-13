'Straight Swap': Liverpool Fans Call on Club to Offer Marko Grujic in Exchange for Serie A Star

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to demand that midfielder Marko Grujić is used as a bargaining chip to sign SS Lazio star Sergej Milinković-Savić this summer.





The latter of the two Serbia internationals has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid reportedly going toe to toe for his signature this summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Liverpool's Grujić is one of the names that Lazio's hierarchy have shortlisted in their search to replace Milinković-Savić ahead of the new campaign.





The Biancocelesti have already had great success in signing outcast players from Anfield, with former Red Luis Alberto enjoying the best spell of his career in Rome.





With news that Grujić could be on his way to the Serie A this summer, Liverpool fans have questioned if the club couldn't use the 22-year-old midfielder as part of a deal to sign Milinković-Savić.

Savic swap ?😂 — George Goldie (@GeorgeGoldie2) June 12, 2018





Let them give us sergej milinkovic savic in return — pedu stunt (@PeduStunt) June 12, 2018





Give him + £40M for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 👍 — 990077 🇧🇷 (@PowerfulFirmino) June 12, 2018

Trade him in for Milinkovic-Savic!! And we have to pay some money as well ;) — Mads Kalvik Hegstad (@MadHeg) June 11, 2018

But while most Liverpool fans were jokingly suggesting that a swap deal for Milinković-Savić could happen this summer, there were some who worryingly believed that Lazio would be willing to turn down over £130m and just complete a swap deal for Grujić - who has a €5m price tag.

Straight swap for savic — Jurgen Klopp (@classykIopp) June 12, 2018





Grujic + Money to swap with Milinkovic-savic would be a good business. — Aidil Mabrury (@fly_swing) June 11, 2018

Well, you can always dream, can't you Liverpool fans?

Liverpool have already completed the signing of AS Monaco star Fabinho this summer, a fantastic addition given the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig. But the Reds have disappointingly seen deals for Nabil Fekir and Alisson fall through as they look to improve ahead of the new season.