Unai Emery Looking to Offload 2 first Team Players in Order to Stick to Limited Summer Budget

June 13, 2018

Arsenal duo Lucas Perez and Shkodran Mustafi could be on their way out of the Emirates stadium this summer, as Unai Emery looks to raise funds for more signings in north London. 

Perez's Arsenal days have been numbered for a while now, and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is said to be unsure on Mustafi's ability.

It promises to be a busy summer for Arsenal. Having hired Unai Emery to guide the club into the post-Wenger era, an overhaul of the playing staff is expected. With the likes of Sokratis Papastathopoulous, Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno all potentially arriving any day now, Emery is under pressure to let some players go.

When first arriving at the club, the Spaniard was told he had a £50m budget to stick to, and the three incoming arrivals look to take the club beyond that mark this summer.

However, according to Evening Standard, that problem can be solved by the sale of two first team members in Perez and Mustafi.

Perez has endured a tricky time at Arsenal, not receiving the opportunities he expected when he first arrived at the club, and spent last season on loan away from north London. His departure was always expected, and would earn the club back a decent fee.

On the other hand, many will be shocked to hear Mustafi's name mentioned as a possible exit. The German has been an influential player at the Emirates ever since he arrived from Valencia, but Mislintat is not confident in the German's ability, and could force him out of the club.

Should these two sales go through, the club will be left with some funds left over, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see one more player brought in when the dust has settled.

