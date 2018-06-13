Uruguay International Jose Gimenez Agrees New Long Term Contract With Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez has signed a new long term contract at the club. The new deal will keep the 23-year-old at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023.

The club's official statement reads:

"Atlético de Madrid are delighted to announce José María Giménez has renewed his contract with our club for five more years, until 30 June, 2023. Giménez has been an important player this season and has participated in 38 matches. 

"In total, he’s defended our colours 134 times. In these 134 matches defending our shirt, the Uruguayan has scored six goals."

Gimenez has been a revelation since breaking into Diego Simeone's starting XI during the 2014/15 season. Signed from Danubio at just 19 years of age, Gimenez has gone on the play 134 first team games for Atletico Madrid, and has won a La Liga title, as well as the Europa League in May.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website after penning the new contract, Jose Gimenez stated: 


“I’m very happy, I’m grateful about the confidence that the club has put on me” Giménez said after signing his new contract."

The new contract all but end speculation that the Uruguayan international could leave Los Colchoneros this summer. Gimenez had previously been linked with moves to Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus, to name a few, in recent months after it was revealed that the talented young centre half had a £53m release clause in his previous contract. 

It is not yet known if this release clause has been increased in his new deal, or scrapped all together. 

