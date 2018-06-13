When Was the Last Time USA Hosted the World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup will mark the second time that the men's World Cup will take place on U.S. soil.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 13, 2018

With the 2026 World Cup site going to the United Bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada, it might have you wondering when the U.S. has last hosted a World Cup. 

The United bid beat Morocco as FIFA's member associations cast their vote before the start of this year's World Cup in Russia.

With that in mind, the U.S. has hosted the World Cup before, in 1994. It was the most financially successful tournament ever, despite the lack of a strong American national team.

As the host country, the United States advanced to the round of 16, while Brazil took home the title.

The United States has also hosted the Women's World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Mexico has also hosted the men's World Cup before, doing so in 1970 and 1986. Canada previously hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015.

