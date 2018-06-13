Here is how each FIFA member associations voted for the 2026 World Cup
The North American bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada easily won Wednesday's vote from FIFA's member associations to host the 2026 World Cup.
It will be the first men's World Cup held in North America since the United States hosted the tournament in 1994 and the fourth overall after Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. It will be the first World Cup since the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan in which multiple countries will host.
The voting wasn't all that close. The USA's joint bid received 134 votes to Morocco's 65, with Cuba, Slovenia and Spain (which was controversially firing its coach at the time of the vote) abstaining from the voting. A “none of the bids” vote was placed by Iran. Despite Africa appearing to act as a unified bloc in the build-up to the election, 11 African nations wound up voting for the United Bid, according to the results published by FIFA. Of the Moroccan support of note, Brazil, Italy, France, Qatar and North Korea opted to back the African country.
Listed below are the countries that placed votes for Morocco and North America.
Morocco (65)
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Brunei
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
France
Gabon
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau
Italy
Ivory Coast Kazakhstan
Kenya
Libya
Luxembourg
Macau
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Republic of Congo
Rwanda
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Slovakia
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Syria
São Tomé and Príncipe
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
Uganda
Yemen
Zambia
North America (134)
Afghanistan
American Samoa
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
British Virgin Islands
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Cayman Islands
Chile
Colombia
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Dominican Republic
East Timor
Ecuador
El Salvador
England
Faroe Island
Fiji
Finland
Georgia
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Moldova
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Northern Ireland
Norway
Pakistan
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Macedonia
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Scotland
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Solomon Islands
South Africa
South Korea
Sri Lanka
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Tahiti
Thailand
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatuv Venezuela
Vietnam
Wales
Zimbabwe