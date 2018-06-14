Agent of German Starlet Timo Werner Claims Bayern Munich's Interest in Forward Dates Back to 2014

The agent of RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, Karlheinz Forster, has claimed that Bayern Munich's interest in the 22-year-old goes back to 2014.

Werner is one of football's hottest prospects, and is set to lead the line for Joachim Low's side at the World Cup in Russia, fresh off the back of a fine season for Die Roten Bullen, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists - alerting some of Europe's biggest clubs in the process.

One side extensively linked with Werner is Bundesliga champions Bayern, although after the comments made by Forster to German publication Sport Bild, it appears it isn't the first time that Die Roten have kept tabs on the pacey forwar, after speaking to then technical director Michael Reschke.

"In 2014, when Michael Reschke started at Bayern, there was loose contact with Timo regarding Munich. At that time it would not have been a good idea, but Timo’s step would not have been the right one." Forster said.

"Reschke saw the enormous potential of Werner. Both decided that a change to Munich would come too early. In 2016, Werner moved to RB Leipzig, initial talks on an extension of his contract until 2020 remained fruitless."

Werner was an emerging talent in 2014, plying his trade at VfB Stuttgart, finishing the 2013/14 Bundesliga season with four goals and five assists despite still being a teenager at the time, and opted against a move to the Allianz Arena in turn for regular football in the formative years of his career.

Now a well-known name however, it seems that the links to Bavaria refuse to go away, although Werner has spoken about the issue, claiming: "If anything, this will be an issue only after the tournament."

