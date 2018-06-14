Arsenal Twitter Post Leads to Fans Frenzy in Hope That Aaron Ramsey Could Earn New Deal & Captaincy

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to show their support for Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, after the club shared a 'then and now' post on their official page.

The tweet showed the first head shot that Ramsey ever had at the club, compared to his most recent one, sparking rumours that the club may be intending to announce a new contract with the player.

Then... and now@aaronramsey's first and most recent headshots pic.twitter.com/1HuwEuB0aZ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 13, 2018

According to Football Transfer Tavern, Arsenal fans appear very excited by the prospect of keeping their talented midfielder, who made his biggest impact in the Europa League last season, scoring an impressive 4 goals in 6 appearances, along with creating 1 assist.

The 27-year-old has been at the club for 10 years now, making him one of the Gunner's longest serving players and a favourite to become the Arsenal captain if he renews his contract.

Such a record has not gone unnoticed by the Arsenal faithful, who took to twitter to show their support.

Time has come to announce Aaron Ramsey's contract extension. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 13, 2018

...Now he's captain and signing a new contract — Met. (@AFCMet) June 13, 2018

If you don’t seize the chance to announce him signing a new contract today then we have failed as a club — Adeeb | 🇩🇪 (@_ad33b) June 13, 2018

Announce new contract and captaincy! — Red White Gooner 🔴⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) June 13, 2018

With Arsenal looking to sign promising young midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria, Ramsey would surely find himself leading a new era for Arsenal should he wish to sign a new contract and take the captaincy.

The Welshman already has experience wearing the armband, having captained his international side prior to Chris Coleman's tenure as Wales manager - he has gone on to play for his country 53 times in total.