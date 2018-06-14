Borussia Dortmund Step Up Summer Transfer Business as 'Next Dembélé' and Spurs Ace Top Shortlist

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are thought to have stepped up their transfer activity ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, and are believed to have set their sights on Stade Rennais wonderkid Ismaïla Sarr and Spurs' midfielder Victor Wanyama.





According to German outlet Bild, BVB are keen to replace French prodigy Ousmané Dembélé, who left the club to join Catalan giants Barcelona last summer. Sarr, a Senegalese international at the age of 20, is set to explode into the footballing public consciousness at the World Cup this summer, and Dortmund are thought to be eager to sign the forward before interest rises.

Sarr began his career with French side Metz, before impressing and sealing a deal to Stade Rennais at the start of the 2017/18 season. The dynamic forward went on to score five goals and produce three assists in the campaign, proving himself capable of playing as a leading striker, as well as out in wider positions.

As well as the Stade Rennais youngster, Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama has also been identified as a possible candidate to join the club. The Kenyan international fell out of favour at the north London club last season, after a combination of injury problems and the club's growing number of quality players saw him on the sidelines for much of the campaign.

Wanyama will have the summer to get himself back to full fitness ahead of next season, and could well look to call time on his Spurs career in the pursuit of regular first team football. The 26-year-old made his name as a midfield powerhouse during spells with Celtic and Southampton, and a move to BVB could be just what he needs to reignite his career.

In other news, Spurs look set to miss out on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, as the Ivory Coast international is believed to be preparing to a sign a new five year contract extension with the San Siro side. Kessié, 21, is a highly talented box-to-box midfielder, and has attracted admiring glances from Europe's elite sides following his impressive performances for I Rossoneri.