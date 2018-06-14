Borussia Dortmund Step Up Summer Transfer Business as 'Next Dembélé' and Spurs Ace Top Shortlist

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are thought to have stepped up their transfer activity ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 campaign, and are believed to have set their sights on Stade Rennais wonderkid Ismaïla Sarr and Spurs' midfielder Victor Wanyama.


According to German outlet Bild, BVB are keen to replace French prodigy Ousmané Dembélé, who left the club to join Catalan giants Barcelona last summer. Sarr, a Senegalese international at the age of 20, is set to explode into the footballing public consciousness at the World Cup this summer, and Dortmund are thought to be eager to sign the forward before interest rises.

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Sarr began his career with French side Metz, before impressing and sealing a deal to Stade Rennais at the start of the 2017/18 season. The dynamic forward went on to score five goals and produce three assists in the campaign, proving himself capable of playing as a leading striker, as well as out in wider positions.

As well as the Stade Rennais youngster, Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama has also been identified as a possible candidate to join the club. The Kenyan international fell out of favour at the north London club last season, after a combination of injury problems and the club's growing number of quality players saw him on the sidelines for much of the campaign.

Wanyama will have the summer to get himself back to full fitness ahead of next season, and could well look to call time on his Spurs career in the pursuit of regular first team football. The 26-year-old made his name as a midfield powerhouse during spells with Celtic and Southampton, and a move to BVB could be just what he needs to reignite his career.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

In other news, Spurs look set to miss out on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, as the Ivory Coast international is believed to be preparing to a sign a new five year contract extension with the San Siro side. Kessié, 21, is a highly talented box-to-box midfielder, and has attracted admiring glances from Europe's elite sides following his impressive performances for I Rossoneri.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)