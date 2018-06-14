Chelsea Receive Massive Boost In the Hunt for Highly Rated Ligue 1 Midfielder

Chelsea target Jean Michael Seri is reportedly desperate to make the move to the Premier League this summer over any other potential destination.

News emerged last week that the Ivorian was in advanced talks with the Blues, and the latest revelation gives further hope at Stamford Bridge that the Nice man will pick west London over anywhere else.

The 26-year-old has long been linked with a move to England. Last summer saw strong interest in Seri arrive from Arsenal, and since then Manchester United have been linked with the player. However, it seems Chelsea are relatively unrivalled in their chase for him this time around.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via TalkSPORT), the highly rated (and sought after) talent is happy to see off interest from allover Europe in order to move to the UK.

It could've been an entirely different story. Last year, despite Arsenal's interest, a move to Barcelona collapsed for Seri at the last hurdle - and the midfielder openly spoke of his frustration regarding the matter.

It means that many now expect him to move along this time around, and some of the continent's top teams have caught on to that idea.

Interest has arrived from Italy in the form of Napoli and AS Roma, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also expressed an interest in Seri - new manager Lucien Favre was only working with him a month ago. It's also believed that French champions PSG are looking into the midfielder's possible acquisition.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

However, he's set to snub all of these offers in favour of the Premier League, and with only one English club reported to be making moves to sign Seri this summer, a move to Chelsea seems the most likely at this point.