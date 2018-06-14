Everton and West Ham Set to Lock Horns as Race for £25m Rated Toulouse Star Issa Diop Hots Up

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Everton look set to emerge as a rival in West Ham's pursuit of France Under-21 captain Issa Diop.

According to the Mirror, West Ham have already agreed a deal for Diop with French side Toulouse, as Manuel Pellegrini looks to strengthen his Hammers defence ahead of the upcoming season.

Romain Perrocheau/GettyImages

However, it would seem Pellegrini now faces competition for the 21-year-old from Everton, who also have a new manager looking to bring in his own recruits in the form of Portuguese boss Marco Silva.

The report claims that a host of European clubs are interested in the defender, including Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig. Any one of these clubs may be more appealing to Diop due to the promise of European football in the 2018/19 season - an incentive which neither West Ham nor Everton can offer the player.

Diop made his debut for Toulouse in November 2015 as an 18-year-old, having come through the French outfit's youth setup. He has gone on to make 85 appearances for the club, scoring five goals in the process. Diop has also represented France at every youth level from Under-16 through to Under-21.

Both Everton and West Ham are looking to improve following disappointing campaigns in 2017/18. Everton spent nearly £150m last summer in their attempts to challenge the top four but ultimately finished in eighth place, sacking manager Ronald Koeman in October and replacing him with Sam Allardyce.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

West Ham, meanwhile, sacked Slaven Bilic in November 2017 and spent much of the season fighting relegation. Though the club went on to finish 13th, the Hammers dispensed with the services of manager David Moyes just days after the end of the season - the same day that Everton sacked Allardyce.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)