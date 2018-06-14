FA Set to Consider 2030 World Cup Bid as England Look to Host First Major Tournament Since 1996

The FA are believed to be weighing up the possibility of making a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, after being convinced that the voting system has become more transparent, and that England's traditionally negative image with fellow voters has lessened in recent years.

According to the Guardian, the FA were buoyed by the voting system that saw the United States, Mexico and Canada win the rights to host the 2026 tournament, which involved a breakdown of how each nation voted - a feature missing from the 2018 World Cup voting, which saw many critics cry foul play over the legitimacy of Russia's victorious bidding campaign.

FA board member David Gill expressed his hopes for England hosting the 2030 tournament, stating: "What it does (the voting system) is gives great confidence that the procedures in place now are appropriate and relevant. If you’ve got a product then it’s up to the company selling it to actually demonstrate what’s required, review that and then come up with the answer.

"Why wouldn’t you [want the tournament in England]? If you love football, to see it on your doorstep. You look at the assets that we’ve got in England, or the UK, in terms of grounds. Some of the best grounds in world football; the best training grounds. It would be fantastic.”

It is possible that the FA could look to approach their fellow home nations to produce a stronger, united bid for the 2030 World Cup, but it is believed that the organisation feel confident in their ability to host the large-scale tournament, given the exceptional footballing facilities available in England.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are starting to sweat over the condition of their prodigious forward Marcus Rashford, as the Manchester United youngster missed his second training session on the bounce with a minor knee injury - just four days ahead of his side's World Cup opening fixture against Tunisia.