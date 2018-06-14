FA Set to Consider 2030 World Cup Bid as England Look to Host First Major Tournament Since 1996

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

The FA are believed to be weighing up the possibility of making a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, after being convinced that the voting system has become more transparent, and that England's traditionally negative image with fellow voters has lessened in recent years.

According to the Guardian, the FA were buoyed by the voting system that saw the United States, Mexico and Canada win the rights to host the 2026 tournament, which involved a breakdown of how each nation voted - a feature missing from the 2018 World Cup voting, which saw many critics cry foul play over the legitimacy of Russia's victorious bidding campaign.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

FA board member David Gill expressed his hopes for England hosting the 2030 tournament, stating: "What it does (the voting system) is gives great confidence that the procedures in place now are appropriate and relevant. If you’ve got a product then it’s up to the company selling it to actually demonstrate what’s required, review that and then come up with the answer.

"Why wouldn’t you [want the tournament in England]? If you love football, to see it on your doorstep. You look at the assets that we’ve got in England, or the UK, in terms of grounds. Some of the best grounds in world football; the best training grounds. It would be fantastic.”

It is possible that the FA could look to approach their fellow home nations to produce a stronger, united bid for the 2030 World Cup, but it is believed that the organisation feel confident in their ability to host the large-scale tournament, given the exceptional footballing facilities available in England.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Three Lions are starting to sweat over the condition of their prodigious forward Marcus Rashford, as the Manchester United youngster missed his second training session on the bounce with a minor knee injury - just four days ahead of his side's World Cup opening fixture against Tunisia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)