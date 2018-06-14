Joe Hart Wants Permanent Move Away as Patrick Vieira is Set to Offer Escape Route to Nice

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Joe Hart reportedly wants a permanent move away from Manchester City, and has options in France, Italy and Spain, according to reports.

Hart isn't thought to be in Pep Guardiola's plans as Ederson has been an untouchable presence in goal since his arrival from Benfica last summer, but his future could lie in the hands of former City coach Patrick Vieira, who took over as manager of Ligue 1 side Nice last week. 

According to the Daily MailArsenal legend Vieira is reportedly very keen to bring the decorated former England goalkeeper to France, as Nice's goalkeeping options look to be up in the air with Yoann Cardinale's future looking increasingly uncertain.

It's likely Hart would face competition from Argentine keeper Walter Benitez should he arrive on the scene in Nice, but it's competition he would relish as he tries to fight back into the England picture.

The news comes after a second successive disappointing loan spell - this time with West Ham, after a disastrous spell with Torino in 2016/17 - resulted in the 31-year-old missing out on a trip to Russia for the World Cup altogether.

England manager Gareth Southgate was quoted in a selection press conference as saying it was a 'difficult call' to leave out his former number one, but blames club performances over the last 18 months for his exclusion - an exclusion that was a largely popular decision among England fans.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

But Hart will be hoping to return to the heights he hit with Manchester City six years ago, should Vieira or another continental suitor show faith in him.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)