Jose Mourinho Weighs in on England's World Cup Chances as Tournament Begins in Russia

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

With the 2018 World Cup about to kick off, anticipation for the tournament in Russia has reached fever pitch. In England, expectations are beginning to reach unprecedented levels, with many of the opinion that Gareth Southgate's side could be the best the country has had in years.

If the praise from fans and the media wasn't enough, England have now gained an A-list admirer in the form of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has backed the Three Lions for success in Russia this summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho admitted he fancied England's chances at the tournament.

“England have a good group of young but experienced players," said Mourinho, who will see several of his club's players such as Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford feature for England at the World Cup.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“All of them play in the best domestic competition in the world in the Premier League. All of them playing in the best teams. All of them having experience of playing in the Champions League. So yes, I think they can do it."

Mourinho was also quick to dismiss suggestions that the likes of France, Germany and Brazil are more likely to be victorious in the tournament than England due to the strength of their players.

“They have good squads, but good squads do not always make good teams," said Mourinho. “Sometimes, not-so-special squads, in theory, can make better teams. For example, Portugal in the Euros (in 2016) had far from the best squad, but they did it."

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss admitted that the chances of a major upset were unlikely this summer and that the tournament's eventual winners were likely to be a well-established international side, saying: “I do not think we will have a surprise, like a country that has never won.”

England have won the World Cup only once, back in 1966. Since that historic victory, the Three Lions have failed to make it past the quarter-finals of the competition, crashing out in the group stage in their last outing in 2014.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages


Southgate's men face Tunisia in their opening World Cup fixture on Monday and will also play Belgium and Panama in Group G.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)