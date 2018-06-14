Juventus Boss Max Allegri Admits Getting His Tactics Wrong for Crucial Match Against Napoli

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Juventus manager Massimilliano Allegri has admitted that he got his tactics wrong for the late-season loss to Napoli.

The two sides squared off for a potential decider late in April, with the Naples side coming out on top thanks to a last-gasp header from Kalidou Koulibaly. But The Old Lady were fortunate enough to eventually conquer the Serie A, finishing four points above the Partenopei in the end.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Allegri, who has since committed his future to the Turin-based side, recently admitted that he'd gone into the match aiming for a draw, something which backfired, but ultimately not as costly as it could have.

“I got it wrong against them in Turin,” the coach told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia). “I was like an accountant, I played for a draw and I’m not used to that. But I knew once they’d beaten us they’d lose at least one game."

Allegri will be going head-to-head with one of the most experienced managers in the business next season, though, as last season's Serie A contenders have replaced Maurizio Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti. But he insists he's looking forward to the challenge and is more motivated given the managerial development within the Napoli set-up.

“Carlo Ancelotti? It’s an extra motivation," he declared. "Carletto is intriguing, he’s so different from Sarri. Then again Napoli is a very different context to the ones in which he has always worked.”

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Italy's top flight has the markings of a league poised to intrigue and excite next season, with the likes of Lazio, AC Milan, AS Roma and Inter also expected to challenge for top honours as they look to finally dethrone I Bianconeri.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)