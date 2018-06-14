Juventus Boss Max Allegri Admits Getting His Tactics Wrong for Crucial Match Against Napoli

Juventus manager Massimilliano Allegri has admitted that he got his tactics wrong for the late-season loss to Napoli.

The two sides squared off for a potential decider late in April, with the Naples side coming out on top thanks to a last-gasp header from Kalidou Koulibaly. But The Old Lady were fortunate enough to eventually conquer the Serie A, finishing four points above the Partenopei in the end.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Allegri, who has since committed his future to the Turin-based side, recently admitted that he'd gone into the match aiming for a draw, something which backfired, but ultimately not as costly as it could have.

“I got it wrong against them in Turin,” the coach told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia). “I was like an accountant, I played for a draw and I’m not used to that. But I knew once they’d beaten us they’d lose at least one game."

Max Allegri on turning down #RealMadrid: “I spoke to the President [Florentino Perez] once & I said that, out of respect for Andrea Agnelli – to whom I’d already given my word – & #Juventus, that I’d be staying at Juventus" [Sky Italia] pic.twitter.com/T49WTH0SMM — Adam Digby (@Adz77) June 13, 2018

Allegri will be going head-to-head with one of the most experienced managers in the business next season, though, as last season's Serie A contenders have replaced Maurizio Sarri with Carlo Ancelotti. But he insists he's looking forward to the challenge and is more motivated given the managerial development within the Napoli set-up.

“Carlo Ancelotti? It’s an extra motivation," he declared. "Carletto is intriguing, he’s so different from Sarri. Then again Napoli is a very different context to the ones in which he has always worked.”

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Italy's top flight has the markings of a league poised to intrigue and excite next season, with the likes of Lazio, AC Milan, AS Roma and Inter also expected to challenge for top honours as they look to finally dethrone I Bianconeri.