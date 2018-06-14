Leeds Interested in Loan Move for Liverpool Winger as Marcelo Bielsa Prepares to Take Charge

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson could become Marcelo Bielsa's first signing as Leeds United manager as the Argentine manager prepares to take over at Elland Road.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are interested in securing a loan deal for the 21-year-old winger, who spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Championship rivals Hull City.

MB Media/GettyImages

However, the report in the Post suggests a deal for the Welshman could be unlikely due to interest from unnamed Premier League clubs in taking the player on loan, potentially scuppering Leeds' chances of securing a deal for the winger.

Another potential issue is Liverpool wishing to see Wilson go on loan to a Premier League side, rather than spend another year in the Championship. With the player now 21 years old, the club's hierarchy will be keen to see the player show he is capable of playing at a Premier League level and go on to challenge for a place in the club's first team.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Wilson began his professional career in 2013 when he made his debut for the Welsh national side, becoming the youngest ever player to appear for Wales at 16 years and 207 days. He signed his first  professional contract with Liverpool in 2015 but has made just one appearance for the club so far. 

After failing to break into the Liverpool side once again last season, Wilson was sent on loan to Hull in January. The winger earned acclaim for his performances while on loan at Hull, scoring an impressive seven goals in 14 appearances for the Tigers and attracting the attention of a number of other Championship sides.

Soccer

