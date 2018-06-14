Leicester Turn Attentions to €13m Juventus Outcast as Claude Puel Identifies Summer Transfer Needs

Claude Puel is looking to make further additions to his Leicester squad this summer after reportedly making a €13m bid for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.

According to Sky Sports Italia, the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old this summer, who struggled for regular game time in Turin last season. Sturaro made just 19 appearances across all competitions for The Old Lady during the 2017/18 season, struggling to make an impact in the process.

Leicester have made a bid for Stefano Sturaro to Juventus: €13M offered, Juventus price is €20M. Talks ongoing (@DiMarzio) 🔵 #transfers #LCFC #Leicester — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2018

Despite the alleged bid made by Leicester, Juventus are apparently holding out for fee in the region of €20m for the central midfielder, who has been capped four times for Italy. lt is believed however that the Italian side are willing to negotiate a price in order to get the deal over the line.

Should Sturaro join the 2015/16 Premier League winners this summer, he will be the latest new face at the King Power Stadium, following in the footsteps of the defensive pair of Ricardo Periera and Jonny Evans, who joined from FC Porto and West Brom respectively.

In terms of replacing Sturaro, Max Allegri's side have been linked with a host of midfielders across Europe, with the likes of CSKA Moscow's Aleksandr Golovin, Tottenham's Mousa Dembele and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic are linked with the Italian giants. All are expected to feature for their respective nation's at this summer's World Cup, meaning any deals may have to go on the back-burner.

One midfielder however who Juventus will be desperate to keep hold of is their playmaker Miralem Pjanic, with the Bosnian international reportedly peaking the interest of both Barcelona and Manchester City.