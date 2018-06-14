Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Make Shock Bid for Wantaway Manchester United Man

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

As the summer transfer window rumbles on, one player looks increasingly likely to be playing is football at a different club next season: namely, Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

A number of clubs were put on red alert on Thursday after Martial's agent confirmed the Frenchman's desire to leave Old Trafford this summer, following weeks of speculation over the 22-year-old's future at the club.

And despite being perhaps the most unlikely transfer of the summer (barring a Shrewsbury Town swoop for Lionel Messi), Liverpool fans are clamouring for their club to take advantage of Martial's situation at United by making a shock move to sign the forward from their arch rivals.

Martial would certainly represent quite the coup for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool and add yet more quality to the Red's already stellar attacking options. However, Liverpool fans should probably avoid getting their hopes up - the last player to make the switch between the two clubs was Phil Chisnall, who signed for Liverpool from United back in 1964.

Additionally, questions must surely be asked about where Martial would fit into Liverpool's starting XI, given the player's wish for more playing time next season. It seems unlikely that the Frenchman would be able to displace any of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mo Salah in Liverpool's attacking trident following the trio's impressive form in the 2017/18 campaign.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Liverpool have already done some impressive business this summer, with the signings of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Fabinho from Monaco already set to add genuine quality to Klopp's midfield as he sets his sights on the Premier League title. Martial has the potential to make a difference for any side - however, this deal might just be a step too far for Liverpool.

