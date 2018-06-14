Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign £31m Rated Portuguese Star as Reds Look For Fekir Alternative

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge their club to sign Sporting CP's £31.5m rated winger Gelson Martins, who is the latest in a number of the club's players who are believed to have rescinded their contracts.

As reported by the Telegraph, a training ground invasion from fans which saw a number of players assaulted prompted the likes of William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes and Martins to terminate their deals. Given that Reds manager Jürgen Klopp is a long term admirer of the Portuguese star, Liverpool fans have been urging the club to land themselves a bargain.




Liverpool will be eager to get their transfer spending spree back on track, after seemingly missing out on both Lyon talisman Nabil Fekir, and Roma's star goalkeeper Alisson. The Reds have already signed midfield powerhouse Fabinho from Monaco, and will sign Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig in July, but will still be looking to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Martins, 23, has been with Sporting for his whole career to date, and has earned himself a place in Portugal's World Cup squad after a solid season with his domestic side - scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in the Primeira Liga.

The tenacious winger was widely believed to be Klopp's alternative option to Mohamed Salah, who joined the club last summer.


The Reds have also been linked with Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who is bound to leave his club this summer following their relegation to the Championship. The Swiss international is set to appear at this summer's World Cup, and will be eager to remain playing at the top level after his nation's time at the tournament ends.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

In other news, Liverpool are thought to have turned their attentions from Real Madrid-bound goalkeeper Alisson to Lazio stopper Thomas Strakosha. The Albanian international, 23, is rumoured to have impressed Klopp with his displays for I Biancocelesti last season, and his 6'4" frame makes him a commanding figure in goal, especially when helping to defend set pieces.

