Liverpool Legend Surprisingly Turns Up at Fan's Wedding After Being Invited on Instagram

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Ex-Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made one man's wishes come true after accepting an invitation to the fan's wedding.

After realising the former defender was in Santorini as well, Reds fan Craig sent a hopeful message to Carragher on Instagram, inviting him to his special day and offering him a drink.

"Carra, if your free tomorrow afternoon In Santorini, it's my wedding day at Rocabella. Get yourself down for a beer (thumb emoji) 4pm."

Luckily for Craig, he accepted it.

Jamie Carragher appeared at the wedding, meeting the bride & groom and having a picture taken with Craig. 

After the event, Carragher took to twitter to compliment the groom and highlight how much he enjoyed the free bar.

The former Reds defender made 508 appearances for Liverpool, famously managing to win the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005, and would be welcome at any Liverpool fan's wedding as a result.


Many fans took to twitter to show their appreciation for the gesture, even including rival supporters, such as Evertonians.

Some people went as far as to suggest the ex-Sky Sports pundit should be reinstated in his role, after being suspended for spitting at a man and his daughter in March earlier this year.

As of yet, it remains unclear as to whether the pundit will return to Sly Sports for next season, however he will remain a Liverpool legend for kind gestures such as this.

