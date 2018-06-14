Liverpool Star Responds to Real Madrid Rumours Amid Fresh Speculation Over Anfield Future

Liverpool's star winger Sadio Mane has stressed that he is "very happy" at Anfield amid increasing speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, the 26-year-old refused to rule out a transfer to the "best team in the world" in the future as he signalled his burning desire to win silverware.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Senegal international has proved to be an instrumental force in Liverpool's fearsome attack since his arrival from Southampton in 2016, where he played a vital role in the Reds' stunning run to the Champions League final last season.





Mane was the sole man on target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev, and in the aftermath of the loss a report from France claimed the winger had agreed a deal in principle with Los Blancos before Zinedine Zidane's shock departure.





“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” Mane told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten when asked if he was moving to Real Madrid.

Seeing Mane’s comments about happy at Liverpool but wants to win trophies is a bit worrying tbh. We really need to win a trophy this season and if it means signing big fees on Alisson and Fekir then we really need to ensure success. — Samue (@VintageSalah) June 13, 2018

The next question sought to clarify if it mean he was staying in Liverpool, to which he added: “As I said, I'm happy in Liverpool. But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.”

Mane admitted he has found it hard to put the defeat in Kiev behind him but with a World Cup with Senegal on the horizon, he has had no other choice but to shift his focus.

“To be honest, this defeat was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day," he said.

“We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is but ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal a good and successful World Cup. That's my whole focus.”