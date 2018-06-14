Mousa Dembélé's Agents Spotted Outside Headquarters of Italian Giants With Spurs Exit Nearing

The agents of Tottenham's Mousa Dembélé have been spotted at Inter's headquarters amid increasing speculation that the midfielder is interested in making a move to Serie A next season.

Dembélé is being tipped for an exit from the north London club this summer as Spurs look to cash in on the 30-year-old before he becomes available on a free transfer once his contract expires next year.

Image by Joanna Durkan

Dembélé is understood to fear whether or not his body can hold up under another intense season in the Premier League, with a final decision over his future set to be made following the conclusion of his World Cup duties with Belgium.

With Juventus, Napoli and Inter all interested suitors, Dembélé's representatives were reported to be making the rounds in Italy to listen to any offers this week.





According to Sky Sports Italy, via Het Laatste Nieuws, agents Tom De Mul and Yaya Sharifi were pictured at Inter's headquarters as they reportedly held discussions over Dembélé with the Serie A outfit - where further talks are reportedly planned with both Juventus and Napoli.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs have reportedly set an asking price in the region of €30m for Dembélé, which could prove to be off putting for any one of the Italian clubs due to his age and recent injury record.





The fee, however, is not an issue for a club in the Chinese Super League as earlier reports claimed the Premier League club had already accepted a £30m offer from an unnamed club in China, whom Spurs are hopeful of persuading Dembélé to join.

Although Tottenham are eager to finalise a deal, the midfielder's agents are choosing to remain patient as they await any further offers before making a final decision.