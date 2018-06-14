Napoli Drop Asking Price for Maurizio Sarri to £4.5m As Chelsea Look to Finally Snare Their Man

Napoli are reportedly ready to lower their asking price for Maurizio Sarri this summer, having realised that they could be forced to continue paying the Italian's wage for another two years - despite already hiring Carlo Ancelotti as his successor.

It's obvious that Sarri has no future in Naples, and Chelsea are desperate to bring him in to take over from Antonio Conte this summer. However, the Blues refuse to pay the £7m buyout fee for his contract, as well as the £9m it would take to sack their current boss - and Sarri has been sat in limbo for about a month now.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, according to The Mirror, Napoli are willing to drop their asking price, out of fear that they might have to continue paying Sarri's wages for the remainder of his contract.





The £7m clause evaporated at the end of May, but while Napoli are yet to fire Sarri, they're still paying his salary. They want some form of compensation for the manager, but are becoming increasingly desperate to offload him.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As a result, they'll offer Chelsea the chance to take him to Stamford Bridge for only £4.5m - which will be music to the ears of fans.





But Chelsea want more, and are believed to be keen on making centre back Raul Albiol a part of the deal - which means we'll probably see a little more money added on to the eventual fee.

While nothing is decided as of yet, it seems that the club might finally have the ball rolling. Chelsea are reported to have a backup option in Laurent Blanc, but Sarri remains their absolute first choice.