Napoli Drop Asking Price for Maurizio Sarri to £4.5m As Chelsea Look to Finally Snare Their Man

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Napoli are reportedly ready to lower their asking price for Maurizio Sarri this summer, having realised that they could be forced to continue paying the Italian's wage for another two years - despite already hiring Carlo Ancelotti as his successor.

It's obvious that Sarri has no future in Naples, and Chelsea are desperate to bring him in to take over from Antonio Conte this summer. However, the Blues refuse to pay the £7m buyout fee for his contract, as well as the £9m it would take to sack their current boss - and Sarri has been sat in limbo for about a month now.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

However, according to The Mirror, Napoli are willing to drop their asking price, out of fear that they might have to continue paying Sarri's wages for the remainder of his contract.


The £7m clause evaporated at the end of May, but while Napoli are yet to fire Sarri, they're still paying his salary. They want some form of compensation for the manager, but are becoming increasingly desperate to offload him.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

As a result, they'll offer Chelsea the chance to take him to Stamford Bridge for only £4.5m - which will be music to the ears of fans.


But Chelsea want more, and are believed to be keen on making centre back Raul Albiol a part of the deal - which means we'll probably see a little more money added on to the eventual fee.

While nothing is decided as of yet, it seems that the club might finally have the ball rolling. Chelsea are reported to have a backup option in Laurent Blanc, but Sarri remains their absolute first choice.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)