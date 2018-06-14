Newcastle Set £20m Asking Price for Out of Favour Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to part ways with striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for £20m this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Magpies in 2015 but quickly fell down the pecking order following the arrival of manager Rafa Benitez, where doubts over his future with the Premier League side led to a loan deal with Fulham halfway through last season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Mitrovic duly impressed throughout his stay in the Championship after notching 12 goals in 17 appearances, ensuring the Magpies faithful were full of expectation for his return to the club ahead of next season.

However, according to Sky Sports, Newcastle have placed a £20m price tag on the strikers head despite the Serbia international having two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park.

Mitrovic has proved he can score 15-20 goals a season of late, selling him for £20 million in today’s market is tantamount to giving him away 😳 — Colin Hopkins (@chopstix158) June 10, 2018

With Dwight Gayle failing to impress, Islam Slimani returning to parent club Leicester and Ayoze Perez only showing promise late on in the season, the decision to move on from Mitrovic may seem premature to some.

Mitrovic was a significant contributor as Fulham secured promotion to England's top flight via the Championship play-offs after making 20 appearances, in what was a stark contract to the first half of his campaign with Newcastle as he made just six league appearances from the bench.

The 23-year-old, who is set to feature for Serbia in the 2018 Russia World Cup, first joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 after hitting the headlines following 44 goals in 90 appearances.

Mitrovic, however, failed to live up to expectation at St James' Park after scoring just 17 goals in his 72 appearances for the club to date, where Fulham and Crystal Palace are said to be interested suitors.