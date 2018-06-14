Newcastle United Goalkeeper 'Deeply Disappointed' After Transfer Negotiations Collapse

Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels has revealed his disappointment at Belgian club Anderlecht's poor attempts to purchase him from Newcastle, after stating his desire to join the Purple & Whites permanently.

The Belgian, who only made nine league appearances for the Magpies in the Championship during the 2016/2017 season after signing for around £6 million, has spent the last season on loan at Anderlecht.

According to Sport Witness, the Belgian side are said to have made an offer worth around €2 million, which has been rejected by Newcastle United as they look to reclaim what they originally paid for him.

Despite reports that the transfer was set to go through in the near future, this appears to be another twist to what should have been a done deal.



In their second approach, Anderlecht offered €2 million plus bonuses, which was promptly rejected by the Magpies. Sels is said to be 'deeply disappointed' by the feeble attempts made to acquire him, and is now questioning whether or not the club will make 'extra effort' to sign him this summer.

Sels has had a disappointing summer so far, as he made the initial 28-man squad for the Belgian national side, but did not make the final squad which will be taking part in the World Cup.

Sels' future at St. James' Park was effectively sealed when Newcastle brought in Martin Dubravka in January - first on loan, then as a permanent acquisition following his success in the second half of the season. Thus Sels and Newcastle will both be hoping that Anderlecht can step up their bids in order to appease all parties.