Nottingham Forest Announce Signing of Portuguese Duo João Carvalho & Diogo Gonçalves From Benfica

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Championship club Nottingham Forest have announced the shock signings of Portuguese duo João Carvalho & Diogo Gonçalves from Benfica. 


Attacking midfielder João Carvalho has arrived at the City Ground for a club record fee believed to be in the region of £13.2m. Carvalho has signed a five-year deal with the Championship club.

Diogo Gonçalves, on the other hand, has joined the club on a season-long loan deal, with the club having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. 

Speaking to the club's official website following the move to the City Ground, Carvalho and Gonçalves both expressed their excitement at the opportunity to play for one of England's most historic football clubs.


João Carvalho stated: “I am very proud to join this club.”


While Diogo Gonçalves said: “Hopefully the fans can get behind the team and help us to achieve promotion.”

The signing of the two 21-year-old stars represents a massive coup for Forest, who will now look to replicate the success Wolves found in the Championship last season following the signing of Portuguese stars Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa and Diogo Jota. 


Nottingham Forest's recent appointment of Aitor Karanka also presented a huge step in the right direction for the club, as they now hope to secure promotion to the English Premier League for the first time this century.

