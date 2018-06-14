PL Clubs Handed Boost in Pursuit of Inter Midfielder as Player's Agent Claims Future Is Uncertain

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozović, after the player's agent claimed that he is unsure whether the player will remain at the San Siro after the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Calcio Mercato, the Croatian international remained coy when questioned of the potential destination of his client, stating:

"Yes, I can confirm that several great clubs follow Marcelo and they are informed, but I can not name them, Marcelo considers Inter as a home of his own. He likes Milan and is preparing to play the Champions League, but whether or not he will remain dependent on Inter and the market".

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

A tenacious box-to-box midfielder, Brozović could well be the spark of energy that Arsenal need to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season. The player is also rumoured to have a €50m release clause, which is likely to be of interest to a club known for their shrewd operation in the transfer market.

Brozović has spent four seasons with the San Siro sleeping giants, becoming an integral member of their side following his switch from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. The tenacious midfielder is set to represent his country at the World Cup this summer, as Croatia take on Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria in what should be a fiercely fought group.

Arsenal missed out on qualifying for next season's Champions League, following an underwhelming final campaign under the stewardship of Arsène Wenger. The lack of top level European competition could well put Brozović off joining the club, which would open the door to other potential suitors to chance their arm at luring in the midfielder with an offer.

However, new manager Unai Emery will be hopeful that he can attract new talents to the club with the promise of change, as Arsenal look to enter a bold new era under his watch. Gunners fans will be praying that their side can deliver the kind of clinical performances needed to challenge for the league title, after years of consistently coming up short.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

In other news, reports have claimed that the Gunners have made a shock €20m offer for Chelsea forgotten man David Luiz. The Brazilian international publicly fell out with his manager Antonio Conte last season, causing him to be sidelined for much of the campaign. Arsenal are believed to be keen admirers of the 31-year-old, who is a fan's favourite at Stamford Bridge.