Premier League Releases Fixtures for the 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

The Premier League has released the fixture list for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

While the 2017/18 season concluded only a month ago, the dates and matchups for the new campaign have now been revealed, detailing the order of the 38 games for each of the 20 top flight sides between August and May.

With all teams starting on equal standing, fans' eyes will inevitably be drawn to the opening day of fixtures on August 11th. There are a number of intriguing matches to set a benchmark in the 2018/19 season, most notably champions Manchester City taking on Arsenal at the Emirates, while newly promoted Wolves face a testing clash with Everton at Molineux.

See the full fixture list here.

