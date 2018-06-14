Real Madrid Agree Personal Terms With Number One Liverpool Target Following Months of Speculation

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target Alisson Becker has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos, and is waiting on the Spanish heavyweights to figure out a fee with AS Roma before a move can go through.

Jurgen Klopp has spent months being linked with the Brazilian stopper in a tempt to rid Loris Karius over his first team position at Anfield. However, after being linked with the 25-year-old for so long, reports this week have claimed that the German has given up his hopes of capturing Alisson, and will turn his attention elsewhere.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It's long been believed that Real Madrid has always been Alisson's preferred destination, and it now seems that a move to the Bernabeu might finally be underway.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Express), Alisson has agreed personal terms with the Spanish outfit, and is waiting on Roma to accept a bid from the European champions.

However, it's not that simple. While personal terms might be agreed upon, the two clubs are said to be wide apart on their respective valuations on Alisson.

The report claims that Roma are demanding over £70m for their first choice between the sticks, but Madrid have only offered £48m plus £4.4m in bonuses. This brings the Bernabeu outfit £20m short of the mark.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

There still looks to be a long way to go - frustrating for Alisson who has said that he wants his future decided before the World Cup starts - but for the first time in this saga, formal discussions have actually taken place, and the ball looks to be rolling.

