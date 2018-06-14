Report Claims Arsenal Have Lodged Shock €20m Offer for Wantaway Chelsea Centre-Back David Luiz

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly approached Premier League rivals Chelsea for Brazilian defender David Luiz, on the back of a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back, who previously left the Blues for French side Paris Saint-Germain, was brought back by the club in 2016 and was instrumental in their league title capture. Yet he was made a pariah by Antonio Conte last term and hardly got a look in, with a series of injuries claimed to be the reason for his lengthy absence.

The Brazilian is unlikely to remain at Stamford Bridge this season, especially if Conte retains his position as head coach (something which is also very unlikely), and several clubs are understood to be keen on offering him a lifeline. 

According to le10sport.com, the Blues' London rivals have taken up an interest in Luiz and have already made an offer of €20m for the man who was once the world's most expensive defender.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Chelsea haven't been moved by the offer, per the report, and have also turned it down. And while Arsenal have not decided to approach their counterparts with a fresh proposal, they could return with a higher quote in the near future.

The Gunners are now under new management, with former Sevilla and PSG boss Unai Emery stepping in as Arsene Wenger's replacement this summer. But Chelsea's future is still shrouded in uncertainty as Conte remains boss while they attempt to obtain Maurizio Sarri's signature.

The Blues appear in no rush to make changes to their squad or their coaching staff at the moment, but we can expect to see some movement in the coming weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)