Report Claims Chelsea Could Consider Selling Star Player to Liverpool This Summer

Chelsea could consider selling keeper Thibaut Courtois to Liverpool this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor.





The Reds have seemingly been linked with every goalkeeper under the sun following Loris Karius' nightmare performance in their Champions League final defeat, with Roma's Alisson understood to have been a top of Jurgen Klopp's wish list for some time.





However, Roma are thought to be demanding in excess of £80m for the Brazilian who has reportedly agreed a deal with Real Madrid, to all but end the Merseysiders' pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Courtois - who has 12 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge - meanwhile has simultaneously had his hopes of a move to the Bernabeu dashed as the Spanish giants have turned to Alisson as an alternative to Manchester United's David De Gea.





Thus, with Liverpool remaining in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and Courtois seeking pastures new, O’Connor has hinted that the 26-year-old stopper could move to Anfield if Chelsea are willing to sanction a deal with their Premier League rivals.





“This is an interesting one. He is linked with Real Madrid," O'Conner told Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, via The Sport Review.

Why would Courtois leave Chelsea who wins a major trophy almost every 2 seasons to Liverpool who haven't won a major trophy in a decade?



Liverpool might be interested but he'll never join them. — Ali🇬🇭 (@TheBeardedRauI) May 30, 2018

“Chelsea are looking to get a fee for him before he is out of contract. If Alisson going to Real Madrid, would Liverpool look at Courtois?

“It’s whether Chelsea would look to do business with Liverpool [or not].”

As the Belgium international has rebuffed all efforts from Chelsea to extend his contract at the club, the Blues could be persuaded to part with their star stopper this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Since joining Chelsea in 2011 from Genk, Courtois has made 154 appearances and kept 58 clean sheets in that time.