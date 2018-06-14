Saudi Arabia Boss Juan Antonio Pizzi Keen to Move on Quickly After Being Thrashed 5-0 By Russia

Saudia Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi told reports he had 'given his all' after his side were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in the opening game of this year's World Cup.

After conceding 12 minutes into the match, his side fell apart and looked woeful in defence as they lacked organisation and structure throughout the entire game. Especially towards the end of the second half, they capitulated and fell to an embarrassing 5-0 win.

Despite this, though, their manager insists he has 'confidence in these players' as they turn their attentions to an extremely tough game against Uruguay on Tuesday.

"It was a tough game and we suffered a big and unexpected defeat," Pizzi explained, per BBC Sport.

"Russia did very well, while we did not appear to be in good shape. I don't believe that the opposing team has done anything to surprise us - I think that a poor performance explains the result.

"As for our strategy, we must change. We have to forget about it now and think of the next match. I have confidence in these players."

However, whether or not the manager has confidence in himself is a different matter entirely. The Telegraph quote the Saudi Arabia manager as saying that he had 'given my all', adding: "There are certain situations I can't control."

The 50-year-old Argentine, who has previously managed an array of teams including Valencia and Chile, must now quickly turn his attentions to Tuesday as his side face a tough challenge against Uruguay.

It will be interesting to see if his side can replicate the good form they displayed in their pre-World Cup friendlies, although their morale could be heavily damaged by the emphatic defeat they suffered at the hands of Russia.