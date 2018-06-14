Tottenham Accept £30m Offer From Chinese Super League Club for Mousa Dembele

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Tottenham have an agreement in principle worth £30m with an unnamed Chinese club for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, according to reports. 

The Spurs midfielder has just one-year remaining on his contract with the north London club and the 31-year-old is understood to be eager in moving to a new league this summer, however, Dembele is only expected to make a final decision over his future after his World Cup duties. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Tottenham prefer to sell Dembele this summer over extending his stay at the club due to his age, resulting in an accepted offer of £30m from an unnamed Chinese Super League outfit. 

The report claims the offer tabled was actually £60m, but due to Chinese taxes 50-per cent of any deal has to be taken off. 

Despite previously lauding him as a 'genius', Mauricio Pochettino is said to be actively searching for the 31-year-old's long-term replacement, and Tottenham are hopeful of persuading Dembele to accept a move to China as they believe they will not receive a better offer from another foreign club due to both his age and the limited time remaining on his contract. 

With Dembele set to make a final decision over his next destination following his World Cup campaign with Belgium, his representatives are understood to be preparing to use the time to their advantage by probing other clubs across Europe.

Juventus are the most interested Serie A outfit in the hunt for Dembele's signature but with no hint of a forthcoming offer, Tottenham are eager to seal a deal with the Chinese club. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Dembele joined Spurs for £15m six-years ago from Fulham where he went on to make over 230 appearances for the club. 

