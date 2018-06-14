West Ham Target €2m Espanyol Goalkeeper as New Sporting Director Looks to Roberto

While reports claim West Ham are close to the signing of Swansea City's Łukasz Fabiański, there could be more goalkeeping additions at the London Stadium this summer, with a move for Espanyol's Roberto Jimenez supposedly close.





While contracted to Espanyol, Roberto has made just four first team appearances for the Catalan side since his arrival in 2016 and spent the 2017/18 on loan at Malaga, where he was signed by the Hammers' new sporting director Mario Husillos.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Apparently on the hunt for familiar faces, reports in Spain from AS claim that Husillos will drive a move for the €2m-rated 32-year-old former Benfica and Olympiacos star.





Although a player Husillos knows well, Roberto's 2017/18 season was far from a roaring success, as his loan club Malaga were relegated bottom of La Liga. The former Spain Under-21 did however keep six clean sheets as the Boquerones went down and was unsurprisingly kept busy in goal, making the fifth most saves of any keeper in the division.

If he arrives in the coming days, Roberto will likely play second fiddle to Fabiański, with West Ham apparently in 'advanced talks' over a £7m move the Poland international from Swansea City.

MB Media/GettyImages

West Ham's predicted goalkeeping overhaul comes with both of last season's options expected to move on this summer. Joe Hart's loan move has now concluded with no talk of any Hammers interest in an extension, while Adrian is keen on a return to Spain after five seasons in England.