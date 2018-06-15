Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka Signs New Long-Term Contract as Unai Emery Shows Faith

Granit Xhaka has taken a break from his World Cup preparations with Switzerland to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Arsenal.

The Swiss international started all but one of the Gunners' Premier League games this season, coming on as a substitute in the other as he grew into a constant in Arsene Wenger's midfield.

The Basel-born midfielder said in a message on the club's Twitter account: "Hi Gunners, it's the Granit. I am happy and proud to sign a new contract for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future."

In a statement on the club's website, new manager Unai Emery confirmed the deal and said: “I’m delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us. He’s an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more. I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season.”

Xhaka's Swiss side begin their campaign against Brazil in Rostov on Sunday night, because facing the less intimidating figures of Serbia and Costa Rica as they look to progress from Group E and set up a likely second round encounter with holders Germany - where Xhaka played his club football with Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to the Emirates two summers ago.