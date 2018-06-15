Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka Signs New Long-Term Contract as Unai Emery Shows Faith

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Granit Xhaka has taken a break from his World Cup preparations with Switzerland to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Arsenal. 

The Swiss international started all but one of the Gunners' Premier League games this season, coming on as a substitute in the other as he grew into a constant in Arsene Wenger's midfield. 

The Basel-born midfielder said in a message on the club's Twitter account: "Hi Gunners, it's the Granit. I am happy and proud to sign a new contract for Arsenal and I hope for good results in the future."

In a statement on the club's website, new manager Unai Emery confirmed the deal and said: “I’m delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us. He’s an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more. I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season.”

Xhaka's Swiss side begin their campaign against Brazil in Rostov on Sunday night, because facing the less intimidating figures of Serbia and Costa Rica as they look to progress from Group E and set up a likely second round encounter with holders Germany - where Xhaka played his club football with Borussia Monchengladbach before moving to the Emirates two summers ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)