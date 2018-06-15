Arsenal Target Caglar Soyuncu Tipped to Make Decision on His Future After Eid Celebrations

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu will reportedly make a decision on his future in the coming days, with as many as three other Premier League clubs said to be in talks with the Turkish defender.


Soyuncu has been heavily linked with the Gunners for several weeks and is thought to form part of chief recruiter Sven Mislintat's summer plans to overhaul the defensive ranks in the squad.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

In that respect, proposed deals for centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos and defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira are thought to be close to completion, while veteran full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has already signed as a free agent from Juventus.

According to Turkish Football, Soyuncu, who is currently on holiday in Ibiza, will give thought to his future and make a decision from next week after celebrating Eid over the coming days.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

It is said that there is currently no deal in place for the Freiburg player. But with Turkey not at the World Cup this summer, there are no hurdles in the way of negotiations.

The president of Soyuncu's first club, Altinordu, claimed at the very beginning of May that the player would be joining Arsenal after the Gunners had asked for information on him.

"Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal. Of course we would make a cut from the transfer if he joins Arsenal," Mehmet Ozkan said. "Arsenal asked us for data on his time at the club, we have put something together for them which will be handed over."

Soyuncu has been with Freiburg in Germany since 2016. He's also been a full Turkish international since 2016 and has been likened to star Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)