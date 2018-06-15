Barcelona Offered Chance to Re-Sign Neymar as Brazilian Looks to Engineer PSG Departure

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to take Neymar back to Catalonia this summer. The Brazilian's representatives have been working on engineering a route out of the Parisian hell that the winger finds himself in, and a return to Camp Nou has been thrown into the equation.

It has long been reported that Neymar is unhappy at PSG. The winger has failed to settle and as a result, he's been linked with an exit all year long. That exit, however, is often tipped to be in the direction of Barca's Clasico rivals Real Madrid - who have made Neymar their priority target this summer.

But Neymar's desperation to leave the French capital is so strong that the player's representatives have been offering him out to various teams. According to Marca, La Blaugrana are one of those sides.

Now that their hunt for Antoine Griezmann is over, the chance of a return is there - even if it is only slim. Barcelona players have made it clear to president Josep Maria Bartomeu that Neymar going to Madrid would anger them - and he'd look to avoid that by re-signing the forward.

Of course, it's very complicated. Despite receiving £220m for the Brazilian, Barca have since dished out more than that on the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

As it stands, the club's financial situation would see them only just break profit at the end of the fiscal year. That would mean that purchasing Neymar would be a huge risk.

With that said, there's still a chance of the move happening, especially if Dembele is cashed in on, with a large amount of interest coming the way of the Frenchman this summer.