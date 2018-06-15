Borussia Dortmund Shortlist Spurs Midfielder as Shock Target for New Manager Lucien Favre

Tottenham powerhouse Victor Wanyama has recently emerged as a surprise transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.





The Kenyan midfielder still has three years left on his current deal in north London and Wanyama has already spoken publicly about his desire to stay at the club next season.





"I don’t respond to rumours and all those are rumours to me, I still have a contract with Spurs and that is what I want to see through," Wanyama told Goal last month.

"I am happy at Tottenham and I am committed to the team. I am not aware of anything [regarding a move away] and I am very fine and happy where I am."





But German publication Bild (via the Sun) claim that Borussia Dortmund will look to tempt the 26-year-old away from the Premier League this summer as they continue to rebuild under new manager Lucien Favre - who replaced Peter Stöger at the end of last season.





Dortmund have already dipped their toes in the transfer market this summer, signing midfielder Thomas Delaney from their Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen, as well as Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Westphalian side would therefore likely have to offload some of their first team players before launching a bid to sign Wanyama this summer.

Defensive midfielder Julian Weigl has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs and could be set for a big money move, while Nuri Şahin and Mahmoud Dahoud spent much of last season on the periphery of Dortmund's squad.

Borussia Dortmund also have Dženis Burnić and Jacob Bruun Larsen returning from their respective loan spells at Stuttgart, something which will leave their midfield overloaded ahead of the new season.