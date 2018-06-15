Borussia Dortmund Shortlist Spurs Midfielder as Shock Target for New Manager Lucien Favre

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Tottenham powerhouse Victor Wanyama has recently emerged as a surprise transfer target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.


The Kenyan midfielder still has three years left on his current deal in north London and Wanyama has already spoken publicly about his desire to stay at the club next season.


"I don’t respond to rumours and all those are rumours to me, I still have a contract with Spurs and that is what I want to see through," Wanyama told Goal last month. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I am happy at Tottenham and I am committed to the team. I am not aware of anything [regarding a move away] and I am very fine and happy where I am."


But German publication Bild (via the Sun) claim that Borussia Dortmund will look to tempt the 26-year-old away from the Premier League this summer as they continue to rebuild under new manager Lucien Favre - who replaced Peter Stöger at the end of last season.


Dortmund have already dipped their toes in the transfer market this summer, signing midfielder Thomas Delaney from their Bundesliga rivals Werder Bremen, as well as Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Westphalian side would therefore likely have to offload some of their first team players before launching a bid to sign Wanyama this summer.

Defensive midfielder Julian Weigl has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs and could be set for a big money move, while Nuri Şahin and Mahmoud Dahoud spent much of last season on the periphery of Dortmund's squad.

Borussia Dortmund also have Dženis Burnić and Jacob Bruun Larsen returning from their respective loan spells at Stuttgart, something which will leave their midfield overloaded ahead of the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)