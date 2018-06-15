In one of the most anticipated matches of the World Cup, Spain and Portugal played to a thrilling 3-3 draw thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing hat trick. After Ronaldo's late heroics, Portuguese announcer Nuno Matos could not contain his excitement on the air.

With Spain leading 3-2, Ronaldo was taken down by Gerard Pique with a needless foul. In the 88th minute of the match, Ronaldo stepped up for the free kick, nailing it perfectly. By sealing the hat trick, Ronaldo tied the match at 3.

While the fans at the match certainly went wild, and Ronaldo celebrated with his teammates on the field, Matos yelled at the top of his lungs on the air.

Matos screamed "Obrigado!" repeatedly, which means "thank you" in Portuguese. The legendary announcer also yelled Ronaldo's name several times, as he was in disbelief of the amazing kick.

No better way to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal against Spain than with commentary from legendary Portuguese radio play-by-play man Nuno Matos of Antena 1: pic.twitter.com/SOV7QDG8GD — Brian Fonseca 🇵🇹 (@briannnnf) June 15, 2018

The hat trick was Ronaldo's 84th goal for Portugal, tying him with Ferenc Puskas for most international goals by an European player. Puskas played for Hungary from 1945-1956.