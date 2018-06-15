Crystal Palace Fans Left Very Hopeful After Star Defender Posts Encouraging Tweet

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Crystal Palace supporters were delighted to see Netherlands full-back Patrick van Aanholt post a tweet that suggested he will be around for the start of next season.

With the Premier League having released next term's fixtures on Thursday, the Eagles were matched up with top flight newcomers Fulham for their season opener. And Van Aanholt seemed rather excited, judging by his tweet that read: "A London derby to kick off our Premier League campaign."

The 27-year-old was recently linked to Serie A giants Juventus, who have reportedly identified him as a possible replacement for the potentially departing Alex Sandro.

His social media activity, though, seemingly indicates that he plans to stick around this summer and will still be a part of Roy Hodgson's squad come August.

Fans were pleased to see this, and below are a few of the best reactions.

Palace, meanwhile, looked doomed for relegation when they began the season under Frank de Boer. But Hodgson's influence, as well as performances from the likes of Van Aanholt, Wilfried Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, managed to keep them safe in the end.

