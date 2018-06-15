The World Cup continues when Egypt takes on Uruguay in the World Cup group stage.

Egypt and Uruguay are in Group A along with Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay has won the World Cup twice — in the first World Cup in 1930 and again in 1950. The country finished 12th in the round of 16 in 2014.

Egypt is making its first World Cup appearance since 1990, when it was eliminated in the group stage. This will be only the Pharaohs' third appearance at the World Cup. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is coming off a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final, will try to help lead Egypt to its first win at the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1, Telemundo

