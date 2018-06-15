England Boosted as Marcus Rashford Returns to Training Ahead of Three Lions' Tunisia Opener

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has returned to England after overcoming a minor knee problem, putting the 20-year-old back in contention for the Three Lions' opening game against Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday night.





After feeling discomfort in his knee prior to England's departure to Russia earlier this week, Rashford was forced to sit out team training on both Wednesday and Thursday.

But just as onlookers started to question whether he would be fit in time to face Tunisia, the United fan favourite was able to resume training with the rest of the squad with several days still to spare.

Rashford had impressed during England's final warm up friendly against Costa Rica earlier this month, during which he scored only his third international goal.

He is unlikely to start against Tunisia, though, with manager Gareth Southgate reported to have chosen his XI on Thursday, with a reports from the Daily Mail explaining all 11 expected starters were handed bibs during a training session that was closed to the media.

Captain Harry Kane is set to be supported up front by Raheem Sterling, leaving Rashford as an option to make an impact from the bench later on.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The World Cup comes after a frustrating season at club level for Rashford during which he only started half of his 52 appearances in all competitions, although he did actually feature in more games overall than any other United player for the year season running.