England Boosted as Marcus Rashford Returns to Training Ahead of Three Lions' Tunisia Opener

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has returned to England after overcoming a minor knee problem, putting the 20-year-old back in contention for the Three Lions' opening game against Tunisia in Volgograd on Monday night.


After feeling discomfort in his knee prior to England's departure to Russia earlier this week, Rashford was forced to sit out team training on both Wednesday and Thursday.

But just as onlookers started to question whether he would be fit in time to face Tunisia, the United fan favourite was able to resume training with the rest of the squad with several days still to spare.

Rashford had impressed during England's final warm up friendly against Costa Rica earlier this month, during which he scored only his third international goal.

He is unlikely to start against Tunisia, though, with manager Gareth Southgate reported to have chosen his XI on Thursday, with a reports from the Daily Mail explaining all 11 expected starters were handed bibs during a training session that was closed to the media.

Captain Harry Kane is set to be supported up front by Raheem Sterling, leaving Rashford as an option to make an impact from the bench later on.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The World Cup comes after a frustrating season at club level for Rashford during which he only started half of his 52 appearances in all competitions, although he did actually feature in more games overall than any other United player for the year season running.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)