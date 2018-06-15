Gary Lineker Rips Apart Misfiring Luis Suarez's Awful World Cup Performance With Salah Comparison

Gary Lineker has taken a brilliant swipe at Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for his pitiful performance against Egypt on Friday afternoon. Much was made of the South American striker force ahead of their 1-0 win over Egypt, and while Edinson Cavani put in a solid shift, Suarez was poor.

Despite the country's two world class attackers leading the line, it was ultimately Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Gimenez that saved Uruguay's blushes against a resolute Egyptian side. A brilliant header from the youngster earned his side a win in the dying minutes of the match to give Gimenez's side a much needed first win.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

However, never one to hide his feelings on social media, England legend and BBC's World Cup host Gary Lineker decided to rip apart a misfiring Luis Suarez.

Egypt's main threat in Mohamed Salah never made it onto the pitch on Friday, having only dislocated his shoulder three weeks prior in the Champions League final, but he was still a heavy talking point, remaining on the bench all game.

But Lineker made the most of his absence...

Mo Salah has been better than Luis Suarez in this game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 15, 2018

The Barcelona striker won't look back fondly on his first match in Russia. The first half saw Suarez miss a glorious opportunity inside the six yard box. With the camera angle making it look as though the striker had actually gone in, it turns out he put the ball wide from about three yards, getting onto the end of a ball in from a corner.

The second half didn't help things. A few more half chances came the way of the 31-year-old, but he failed to make any impact on a match he would've been aiming to get onto the scoresheet for.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Uruguay go on to face Saudi Arabia on June 20, and Suarez will certainly be hoping for a better performance.