Gary Lineker Rips Apart Misfiring Luis Suarez's Awful World Cup Performance With Salah Comparison

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Gary Lineker has taken a brilliant swipe at Uruguay striker Luis Suarez for his pitiful performance against Egypt on Friday afternoon. Much was made of the South American striker force ahead of their 1-0 win over Egypt, and while Edinson Cavani put in a solid shift, Suarez was poor.

Despite the country's two world class attackers leading the line, it was ultimately Atletico Madrid centre back Jose Gimenez that saved Uruguay's blushes against a resolute Egyptian side. A brilliant header from the youngster earned his side a win in the dying minutes of the match to give Gimenez's side a much needed first win.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

However, never one to hide his feelings on social media, England legend and BBC's World Cup host Gary Lineker decided to rip apart a misfiring Luis Suarez.

Egypt's main threat in Mohamed Salah never made it onto the pitch on Friday, having only dislocated his shoulder three weeks prior in the Champions League final, but he was still a heavy talking point, remaining on the bench all game.

But Lineker made the most of his absence...

The Barcelona striker won't look back fondly on his first match in Russia. The first half saw Suarez miss a glorious opportunity inside the six yard box. With the camera angle making it look as though the striker had actually gone in, it turns out he put the ball wide from about three yards, getting onto the end of a ball in from a corner.

The second half didn't help things. A few more half chances came the way of the 31-year-old, but he failed to make any impact on a match he would've been aiming to get onto the scoresheet for.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Uruguay go on to face Saudi Arabia on June 20, and Suarez will certainly be hoping for a better performance.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)