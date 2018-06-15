Leeds Appoint Highly Experienced Argentine Manager Marcelo Bielsa as New Boss at Elland Road

Leeds have confirmed the arrival of new manager Marcelo Bielsa on a two--year deal at Elland Road. The 62-year-old arrives with tonnes of experience - having managed both Argentina and Chile at international level, and club sides Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille.

Leeds have been linked with a move for Bielsa ever since the dismissal of former head coach Paul Heckingbottom, but the club's official Twitter account revealed on Friday morning that the Argentine has finally arrived.

Speaking of his decision to come to Leeds, Bielsa admits that the opportunity to work in England has presented itself before, but a club like Leeds simply couldn't be turned down.

“I am delighted to accept the role of head coach at Leeds United," Bielsa began - via the club's official website.

“It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career, however I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.

"I am excited for the challenge ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Victor, Andrea and Angus, as we work hard to achieve great things at this football club."





Bielsa's two year deal in Yorkshire offers great optimism for Leeds fans, and should the Argentine make a success of his tenure, the club hold the option to extend his stay by a further year.





“I am thrilled to welcome Marcelo and his staff to Leeds United," said chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

“He is a coach that I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.