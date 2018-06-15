Manuel Neuer Plays Down Injury Concerns and Insists There Is 'No Pain' in Broken Foot

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has insisted that he is ready to return to action ahead of Germany's opening World Cup match against Mexico following months out with a broken metatarsal.

The 32-year-old made just three Bundesliga appearances last season before suffering his injury, with second choice keeper Sven Ulreich stepping in as Bayern clinched another league title - there sixth in consecutive campaigns.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Many had expected that Barcelona's shot-stopper Marc-André ter Stegen would be the main man in between the sticks for Germany this summer, but Neuer has given himself the all clear after featuring in friendly matches against Austria and Saudi Arabia.

"I'm in good spirits and have absolutely no pain, problems nor disbalance," Neuer told ARD (via ESPN). "I got the green light from the doctors and always remained very positive in the past and managed to increase my workload step by step."

This will likely be Neuer's last chance to represent his country at a World Cup, if not a major international tournament in general, and the Bayern Munich star will be hoping he gets the nod ahead of Ter Stegen by manager Joachim Löw.

The former Schalke goalkeeper featured in two friendly matches before Die Mannschaft travelled to Russia, including in their defeat against Austria. 

But Neuer doesn't believe that Germany's form is a cause for concern and he remains confident ahead of their attempt at reclaiming the World Cup this summer.

"We have to maintain high levels of concentration, remain compact and ensure we don't give the ball away too often," he added. "We have to avoid getting caught on the counter attack."

